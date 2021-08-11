7th Circ. Largely Vacates Ruling Over Chicago Teacher's Firing

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday vacated most of a lower court's judgment in a suit brought by a Chicago teacher who claimed she was wrongfully fired and accused of being a fraudster, citing both errors by the district court and the teacher's failure to establish some of her injuries despite multiple chances to do so. Tamika Graham claimed Chicago's school board discriminated against her for her sex and race, and violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by depriving her of pension and health benefits and an Illinois law that requires prompt payment of wages. The district judge dismissed all three...

