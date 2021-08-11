5th Circ. Upholds Insurer's Win In $1.7M Faulty Well Fight

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Kinsale Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover a $1.7 million suit claiming a consultant botched the design and construction of an oil well, the Fifth Circuit has ruled, saying a property damage exclusion in the consultant's policy precluded any coverage. In a two-page decision Tuesday, a panel of Fifth Circuit judges agreed with a Texas federal judge in determining the oil well designed by Etopsi Oil & Gas LLC damaged property owned by McBride Operating LLC, triggering an exclusion for property damage caused by the well's operations. "The well's defects, which prevented it from working as intended, arose from ETOPSI's operations —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS