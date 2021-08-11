Tribal Health Center Officials Urge End To Nurse's RICO Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Board members of a Crow Tribe-run health center have urged a Montana federal judge to toss a nurse's suit against them, saying her claims that they conspired to fire her in retaliation for reporting incidents of sexual assault didn't amount to a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act violation. Tammy Wilhite claims in her suit that the board members ran afoul of RICO by dismissing her from her position at the Awe Kualawaache Care Center after she reported allegations that a family member of administrator Carla Catolster molested a patient. Board members Paul Littlelight, Lena Three Irons, Henry Pretty On Top...

