CBL Gets Ch. 11 Confirmation Nod Over Equity Objections

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan of mall owner CBL & Associates received bankruptcy court approval Wednesday in Texas after a judge there overruled opposition from a handful of preferred equity holders that argued the plan rewarded stakeholders with junior interests.

During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Ray C. Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said existing equity holders will receive an 11% share of the new common shares of a reorganized CBL, and it will be split evenly between current holders of preferred and common shares despite those parties not being entitled to receive any recovery at all under the plan....

