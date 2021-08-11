Roche Can't Ax Ravgen's DNA Tech Patent Suit, Judge Finds

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche's subsidiaries shouldn't be able to escape a patent lawsuit brought by Ravgen Inc. over DNA technology, a Delaware magistrate judge said Wednesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall in her report rejected arguments by Roche Sequencing Solutions Inc., Roche Molecular Systems Inc. and Ariosa Diagnostics — all owned by Basel-based Roche — that they could not be liable for willful infringement of Ravgen's patented method for detecting genetic disorders because they did not know their actions were infringement before being sued. Siding with Ravgen, Judge Hall said it was "not an implausible allegation" that the Roche units...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS