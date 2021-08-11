Ill. Hospital Cleared Of Liability For Surgeon In Death Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel said Tuesday that a hospital should not face vicarious liability claims over an orthopedic surgeon's alleged negligence in a widower's wrongful death suit because the hospital made known that the surgeon was an independent contractor. The three-judge appellate panel said Silver Cross Hospital and Medical Center was correctly handed summary judgment over James Delegatto's vicarious liability claims because the hospital did not hold the surgeon who operated on his wife, Tracy, out as one of its employees or agents. Delegatto's wife signed consent forms at least three times acknowledging that she was receiving service from independent...

