Apple Ends Copyright Fight Against Security Tool Startup

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. has reached a settlement to end a copyright lawsuit against a startup called Corellium LLC that created a "virtual" version of the iPhone to detect potential bugs, months after a judge ruled that the research tool was a fair use. A docket entry filed Tuesday said the two companies reached a settlement to avert a trial set to kick off next week. Though a judge ruled in December that Corellium was shielded by copyright's fair use doctrine, a jury had been set to decide whether Corellium violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act by overriding Apple's encryption measures to get...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS