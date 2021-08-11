Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Ends Copyright Fight Against Security Tool Startup

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. has reached a settlement to end a copyright lawsuit against a startup called Corellium LLC that created a "virtual" version of the iPhone to detect potential bugs, months after a judge ruled that the research tool was a fair use.

A docket entry filed Tuesday said the two companies reached a settlement to avert a trial set to kick off next week. Though a judge ruled in December that Corellium was shielded by copyright's fair use doctrine, a jury had been set to decide whether Corellium violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act by overriding Apple's encryption measures to get...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!