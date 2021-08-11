Steel Hub Says Shipping Companies Won't Release Cargo

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Steel Hub Americas is accusing two companies in the shipping industry of intentionally interfering with its contracts after one of the companies purportedly refused to issue documentation that would authorize the release of its steel cargo, according to its Wednesday lawsuit filed in Texas federal court. Steel Hub claims that Norton Lilly International Inc., the ship agent for the merchant vessel Steel Hub chartered, has refused to issue a steamship release for its steel cargo by its own accord or by the direction of Contride Management Inc., who sub-chartered the vessel. Steel Hub says that since its cargo is not being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS