Cessna Faces Fight Over Bid To Collect On $90M Award

Law360, London (August 16, 2021, 4:29 PM BST) -- The director of an Emirati holding company has denied accusations that he manipulated assets to keep them beyond the reach of Cessna, telling a London court that he is not trying to frustrate the aircraft manufacturer's attempts to recover an arbitral award. Ghaith Hamel Khadem Al Ghaith Al Qubaisi has told the High Court that Al Ghaith Holding Co. PJSC was legally entitled to gift real estate to members of his family via an inheritance plan under Shariah, or Islamic, law. Cessna Finance Corp., the lending arm of the airplane company, is seeking a worldwide freezing order from the English courts...

