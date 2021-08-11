11th Circ. Won't Scrub 'Pill Mill' Nurse's Convictions

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday let convictions stand on all but one of 24 counts against an Alabama nurse found to have participated in a scheme to distribute opioids, finding that there was enough evidence to justify the bulk of the jury's findings. The panel affirmed nearly all of the convictions against nurse practitioner Lillian Akwuba, but reversed one count of health care fraud after prosecutors conceded that the prescriptions pertaining to that count were billed to an insurance company not named in the indictment, rather than Medicare. Akwuba was one of 15 people indicted in December 2017, with prosecutors alleging...

