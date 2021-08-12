Indie Label Hits Back In Electronic Music Streaming Dispute

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 3:53 PM BST) -- A British independent record label has hit back in a London lawsuit over the royalty rate applied to streaming and download revenues after being sued by an electronic music artist over albums released almost 20 years ago. London-based Domino Recording Co. Ltd. argued in a newly public defense filed with the High Court that music streams of pioneering U.K. electronic music artist Four Tet's back catalog do not qualify for a royalty rate of 50%. The record company defended its decision in a February filing to apply a rate of 18% to streams and downloads based on a 2001 contract relating...

