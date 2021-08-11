3rd Circ. Erases Challenge To Pa. Virus Orders As Moot

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday nixed a constitutional challenge from businesses and other parties to COVID-19 restrictions imposed last year by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration, ruling in a precedential opinion that the case was moot since the measures have expired and voters decided to curb the governor's emergency powers. Given those and related developments in the state's battle against COVID-19, a circuit panel vacated a Pennsylvania federal judge's Sept. 22 judgment declaring as unconstitutional state orders limiting gatherings, closing "non-life-sustaining" businesses and directing residents to stay at home. The panel directed the judge to dismiss the lawsuit as moot....

