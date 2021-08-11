Entrepreneur From Taiwan Gets 6 Years For $3M Fraud Spree

Law360, New York (August 11, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A Taiwanese national who quit his finance studies at Penn State to pursue a three-year fraud spree topping $3 million was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday by a Manhattan federal judge who heard he may still have $800,000 stashed overseas. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan also planned to put Sheng-Wen Cheng, 25, on the hook for restitution, likely in the range of $1.1 million, pending the outcome of discussions between the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office and his defense lawyer. "It is difficult to overstate how serious I consider these fraud crimes," said Judge Nathan. Cheng, who is incarcerated,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS