Del. Judge Keeps Refiner's Securities Coverage Dispute Alive

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge refused Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit alleging a group of insurers wrongfully denied coverage for two securities class actions against a CVR Refining LP unit, its former Chairman Carl Icahn and others, spurning the insurers' "race to the courthouse" to file their own suit in Texas days earlier. Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis found that the insurance companies — primary insurer XL Specialty Insurance Co. and four excess carriers — are not entitled to decide the forum for their coverage dispute with CVR, the refiner's subsidiary CVR Energy Inc., Icahn and a slew of related entities. "While the...

