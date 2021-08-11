Hochul Vows 'Turnover' In First Remarks After Cuomo Resigns

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday promised an end to Andrew Cuomo's "toxic" work environment and signaled her intent to remove anyone accused of unethical conduct in the attorney general's sexual harassment report after she takes office in 13 days. New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul tried to distance herself from Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he announced his resignation. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) In her first public remarks following Cuomo's resignation Tuesday, Hochul sought to turn the page from the Cuomo administration, repeatedly drawing contrasts between herself and the disgraced governor and telling reporters it was "no secret" they had...

