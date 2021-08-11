Woman Gets House Arrest For Stealing Dead In-Law's Benefits

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin woman who spent a decade and a half collecting her dead mother-in-law's Social Security benefits must repay the quarter-million dollars she stole and serve two years of probation, a Massachusetts federal judge said Tuesday. Sue E. Delaney, 68, will spend the first six months of her term under home confinement, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman. "Concealing death information from the Social Security Administration to steal benefits issued to the deceased is a federal crime that we will continue to pursue," said Social Security Administration Inspector General Gail S. Ennis in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS