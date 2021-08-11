New Balance Sues Michael Kors Over 'N' Logo Sneakers

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- New Balance on Wednesday sued fashion house Michael Kors for trademark infringement for selling sneakers that feature a prominent "N" logo, arguing that consumers are particularly likely to be duped because Kors himself is "a well-known fan" of the company's shoes. In a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts federal court in Boston, New Balance accused the fashion brand of launching two different sneakers that feature the logo in the same location as on pairs of New Balances, including one that also mimics the company's trade dress. New Balance said the situation is particularly problematic because of Kors himself, who has publicly stated...

