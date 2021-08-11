UnitedHealthcare Hit With DOL Suit Over Mental Health Policy

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh sued UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. in New York federal court Wednesday, accusing the $400 billion company of violating a law that requires insurers to take mental health as seriously as physical health when deciding which treatments to fund. United flouted the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act by scrutinizing patients' requests for mental health treatment harder than requests for medical care or surgery, and by reimbursing patients for out-of-pocket mental health treatment at lower rates than out-of-pocket medical and surgical care, Walsh's suit claims. The company's actions had the effect of restricting American workers' access...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS