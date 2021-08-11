Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Says Ex-UnitedHealth VP Must Arbitrate Claims

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday said a former vice president at UnitedHealth Group Inc. must arbitrate her gender discrimination claims against the business and her former co-workers, saying she gave up her chances of keeping the case in court by not raising certain arguments before a New Jersey federal judge.

In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson's ruling last year granting UnitedHealth's motion to compel arbitration of Michele Carrone's claims that her male associates discriminated against female employees and ultimately fired her and others in retaliation for complaining about such misconduct.

Since Carrone neither...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!