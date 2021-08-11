3rd Circ. Says Ex-UnitedHealth VP Must Arbitrate Claims

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday said a former vice president at UnitedHealth Group Inc. must arbitrate her gender discrimination claims against the business and her former co-workers, saying she gave up her chances of keeping the case in court by not raising certain arguments before a New Jersey federal judge. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson's ruling last year granting UnitedHealth's motion to compel arbitration of Michele Carrone's claims that her male associates discriminated against female employees and ultimately fired her and others in retaliation for complaining about such misconduct. Since Carrone neither...

