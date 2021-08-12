Verizon, Lifeline Advocates Reach Deal On TracFone Tie-Up

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Verizon has agreed to multiple commitments sought by public advocates to protect low-income consumers after the telecom's planned takeover of prepaid mobile provider TracFone Wireless and urged the Federal Communications Commission to approve the merger. The company says it will continue to offer TracFone's current services receiving subsidies under the FCC's Lifeline program for at least three years after closing on the nearly $7 billion transaction, which requires FCC approval following a public-interest review. Verizon also agreed to several more commitments that had not been attached to the deal originally. Advocacy group Public Knowledge, which has long challenged the deal because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS