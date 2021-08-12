Facebook May Have To Unwind $400M Giphy Deal In UK Probe

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 2:22 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said Thursday that Facebook Inc. may be forced to sell online image platform Giphy Inc. after provisionally finding that the 2020 acquisition will hurt competition among social media companies. The Competitions and Markets Authority has found that Facebook's $400 million acquisition of Giphy could prevent other social media platforms from accessing GIFs. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) The Competitions and Markets Authority said it has found that Facebook's $400 million acquisition of Giphy could prevent other social media platforms from accessing GIFs — short, looping videos without sound. The regulator said its findings are provisional,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS