Viacom Sues Rusty Krab Eatery Owner Over SpongeBob TM

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Viacom International on Wednesday hit a restaurant owner with a trademark infringement lawsuit in Texas federal court, arguing that the owner's Rusty Krab pop-up restaurant and bar is misusing Viacom's SpongeBob SquarePants intellectual property and tarnishing the popular television series. Viacom claims that Pixi's Rusty Krab restaurant is misusing copyrighted materials from the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise by incorporating characters and other well-known marks throughout the pop-up eatery and bar. New York-based Viacom accuses the restaurant's owner, Pixi, which does business as Kefi HTX, of intentionally capitalizing on the SpongeBob franchise's success and infringing its marks with the SpongeBob-themed restaurant in Houston....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS