Ex-RBS Staffer Gets UK Discrimination Case Revived

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 6:51 PM BST) -- A London judge revived a discrimination and unfair dismissal case from an ex-employee against Royal Bank of Scotland on Thursday, claiming the bank knew he was dyslexic, but didn't accommodate his disability. The decision reverses an employment tribunal judge's 2019 decision tossing the claim after finding that the former bank staffer — who had previously represented himself as a litigant in person — had a history of not complying with court directions related to information about his case. Employment Appeal Tribunal Judge James Tayler acknowledged on Thursday that while the former RBS staffer's case has been "a very difficult claim to...

