Boy Scouts In Talks To Bring Troop Sponsors Into Ch. 11 Deal

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The restructuring adviser for the Boy Scouts of America testified in Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday that the debtor has begun talks with the hundreds of organizations that sponsor individual scouting troops to try to bring them into an $850 million settlement it has already reached with a large group of abuse victims. During a virtual hearing where the Boy Scouts were seeking approval of the restructuring support agreement that calls for it to contribute $250 million into a victim trust, Brian Whittman of Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC said now that the terms of a deal have been finalized with...

