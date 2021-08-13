Nasdaq Diversity Rule To Bring Change, Or Shame, To Cos.

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Nasdaq board diversity rule approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week represents the latest victory for a new generation of shareholders demanding more diversity in corporate America, one that will compel Nasdaq-listed companies to comply or risk falling behind their peers, attorneys told Law360. Under the Nasdaq rule, approved Aug. 6 by the SEC, most Nasdaq-listed U.S. companies will eventually need to have at least two "diverse" members on their boards, including "one who self-identifies as female and one who self-identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+" — or explain in writing why they don't. It's being described...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS