Public Entity Punitive Awards Get Close Look, NJ Justices Say

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday said trial judges must apply "heightened scrutiny" to jurors' awards of punitive damages against public entities, concluding that a state appellate panel didn't go far enough in ordering another look at a $10 million award against the state in a disability discrimination suit. The justices beefed up the panel's holding and ruled that a trial judge must reexamine that award to a former corrections officer under the heightened standard required by the state Supreme Court's 2003 opinion in Lockley v. N.J. Dept. of Corrections and reinforced in the court's companion decision in Green v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS