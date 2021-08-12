Food Distributors Brush Off FTC Merger Warning

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Food distributor Performance Food Group Co. is planning to move ahead with its acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Co. despite a Federal Trade Commission warning that the agency hasn't finished its investigation of the deal, which values the convenience store supplier at around $2.5 billion. The companies said in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the statutory waiting period for the transaction has expired and that they plan to close the deal late this month or early next, as long as other conditions are met, including approval by Core-Mark's shareholders. The filings also said the companies had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS