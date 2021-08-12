Prolific NJ Class Action Atty Targets Hair Growth Pill Co.

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney known as a prolific consumer fraud litigant has named a California hair growth pill maker as his latest legal target, accusing it of duping the public with deceptive marketing. In a proposed class action filed Tuesday in state court, Harold M. Hoffman, acting as lead plaintiff and his own counsel, claimed that Los Angeles-based Nutrition Research Institute LLC uses bogus customer endorsements, doctored photos and a suspicious "independent" rating entity to hype its Haironex product. "Thus, defendant consciously induces product sales based on fraud as to material facts, including, as noted, purportedly authentic customer reviews, photographic images,...

