ICE Says It Will Avoid Detaining Immigrant Crime Victims

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will refrain from arresting, deporting and taking other enforcement actions against immigrant victims of crime as part of a push to take a more humanitarian approach, according to an agency directive. Individuals who have applied for or received immigration benefits provided to survivors of abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and other serious crimes will benefit under the policy, ICE acting Director Tae Johnson announced Wednesday, saying the policy is intended to encourage immigrants to report crimes and cooperate with law enforcement without fear of deportation. "It is ICE's commitment to assist victims of crime regardless of...

