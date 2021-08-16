Tribal Loan Cos. Immune To Bankruptcy Suit, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit Native American trade group has urged the First Circuit to uphold a ruling that a tribe in Wisconsin and related companies have sovereign immunity to a suit over the collection of a loan debt, saying Congress didn't clearly take away the tribe's immunity in bankruptcy-related suits. Brian W. Coughlin is seeking to overturn a Massachusetts bankruptcy judge's October decision that he couldn't sue the Lac du Flambeau Band Of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and the tribe's companies because their isn't abrogated by Section 11 of the federal Bankruptcy Code. The Native American Financial Services Association told the circuit court...

