Ex-Merrill Lynch Adviser Gets 3 Years For $3M Scheme

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Chicago financial adviser was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Thursday for misappropriating roughly $3 million in funds from his clients, including a man who entrusted him with settlement money he received from the state of Illinois after being wrongfully imprisoned for years. U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland sentenced former Merrill Lynch financial adviser Marcus Boggs, 51, to 42 months in prison on wire fraud charges during a remote sentencing hearing on Thursday. Boggs will also be expected to pay back more than $3 million in restitution. According to prosecutors, Boggs diverted the investment funds of eight...

