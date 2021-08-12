Nickelback Can't Dodge Song Theft Case, Judge Advises

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Nickelback must face a copyright lawsuit claiming the rock band ripped off its 2005 hit "Rockstar" from an earlier track called "Rock Star," according to a new recommendation from a Texas federal magistrate judge. In a report issued Wednesday, the magistrate judge said the songs appeared to be similar enough to avoid an early-stage dismissal of the case, which was filed last year by the lead singer of a band called Snowblind Revival. "Having listened to the works at issue, the court finds that it is possible for a reasonable juror to determine that the works share protectable elements," U.S. Magistrate...

