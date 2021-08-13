Jones Day Seeks $2M In Legal Fees From Ex-Client

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Jones Day is seeking more than $2 million in attorney fees it says it is owed after securing around $50 million for a former client in patent litigation, claiming in Illinois state court the ex-client has been engaged in a "desperate shell game" to avoid payment since 2010. The firm is asking a Cook County court to pierce the corporate veil between Soverain Software LLC and its primary owners, Christian Oberbeck and Katharine Wolanyk, to enforce the $2 million judgment against them. Jones Day alleges that Soverain, under Oberbeck and Wolanyk's direction, drained its assets to shield it from its debt...

