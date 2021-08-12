Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lannett Investors Nab Cert. In Suit Over Price-Fix Probes

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge signed off on class certification Thursday in a case accusing Lannett Co. Inc. of artificially inflating its stock price by misleading investors about its links to allegations of industrywide price-fixing in the market for generic drugs.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone agreed in a 40-page decision that the two investment funds acting as lead plaintiffs had shown that damages stemming from Lannett's alleged securities fraud could be proven in a way that would apply to each and every member of the class.

"Plaintiffs have established by a preponderance of the evidence that the predominance requirement is satisfied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!