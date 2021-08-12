Lannett Investors Nab Cert. In Suit Over Price-Fix Probes

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge signed off on class certification Thursday in a case accusing Lannett Co. Inc. of artificially inflating its stock price by misleading investors about its links to allegations of industrywide price-fixing in the market for generic drugs. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone agreed in a 40-page decision that the two investment funds acting as lead plaintiffs had shown that damages stemming from Lannett's alleged securities fraud could be proven in a way that would apply to each and every member of the class. "Plaintiffs have established by a preponderance of the evidence that the predominance requirement is satisfied...

