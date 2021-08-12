Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Saudi Heirs Lose Bid To Enforce $17.9B Chevron Award

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit denied a petition to enforce an award against Chevron Corp. on Thursday after finding that the oil company had no agreement to arbitrate with the heirs of a Saudi official trying to collect $17.9 billion in back rent.

A three-judge panel upheld a district court's finding that the heirs trying to enforce an Egyptian tribunal award were never a party to a concession agreement signed by the government of Saudi Arabia, nor could they apply an arbitration clause in the agreement to a separate deed transfer that occurred 16 years later. Finally, "Chevron's rights and obligations under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!