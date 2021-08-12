Saudi Heirs Lose Bid To Enforce $17.9B Chevron Award

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit denied a petition to enforce an award against Chevron Corp. on Thursday after finding that the oil company had no agreement to arbitrate with the heirs of a Saudi official trying to collect $17.9 billion in back rent. A three-judge panel upheld a district court's finding that the heirs trying to enforce an Egyptian tribunal award were never a party to a concession agreement signed by the government of Saudi Arabia, nor could they apply an arbitration clause in the agreement to a separate deed transfer that occurred 16 years later. Finally, "Chevron's rights and obligations under the...

