5th Circ. Revives 'Hooker To Looker' Makeup Book IP Row

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday revived a dispute over the copyright to makeup tutorial book "Hooker to Looker," ruling that the rights the publisher is seeking are not exclusively related to its contract with the author and therefore can be brought under federal copyright law. The three-judge panel held that a Texas federal court had wrongly tossed Di Angelo Publications Inc.'s suit against author Jentry Kelley, finding that some rights referenced in Di Angelo's complaint aren't expressly addressed by the contract's terms. Di Angelo and Kelley are duking it out over whether the author exclusively owns the copyright to the book,...

