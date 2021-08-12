Oregon Water Agency Tells 9th Circ. To Revive Irrigation Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- An Oregon water agency told the Ninth Circuit on Thursday that a lower court shouldn't have dismissed its challenge to certain federal irrigation decisions over concerns for tribal sovereignty, saying doing so would essentially end water rights lawsuits across the board. The Klamath Irrigation District said in a reply brief that a lower court's decision to toss the suit it filed alongside other water agencies as well as farmers and ranchers inappropriately determined that a federal law stripping the United States' sovereign immunity in water rights ownership cases doesn't apply. The water agency said that not only does that law, known...

