UnitedHealth Strikes Deal To End Mental Health Policy Suits

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth will pay over $15.6 million as part of a package of settlement agreements resolving litigation brought by plan beneficiaries and federal and state agencies over the insurer's mental health care reimbursement policies, the agencies said Thursday. According to one settlement stipulation filed Wednesday in New York federal court, United Healthcare Insurance Co. will end claims brought by private litigants, the U.S. Department of Labor and the New York Attorney General's Office that the insurer used a "tiered" system to reimburse patients for out-of-pocket mental health treatment at lower rates than out-of-pocket medical and surgical care, in violation of New York state law, federal...

