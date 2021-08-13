Bass Berry Adds US Commerce Dept. Vet To DC Office

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Tennessee-based Bass Berry & Sims PLC has added an experienced attorney with nearly two decades at the U.S. Department of Commerce as counsel in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Thursday. Mi-Yong Kim recently joined Bass Berry's international trade group after over 18 years working in various Commerce Department roles, including most recently with the Bureau of Industry and Security as chair of the Operating Committee for Export Administration. "Mi-Yong's extensive experience throughout the Department of Commerce brings a unique perspective to our team and she will add to our ability to help clients navigate the complex and dynamic international...

