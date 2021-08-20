Clear Documentation Helps Avoid Power Project Disputes

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Population growth, increasing overall energy demands, changing modes of energy generation, evolving emissions requirements, and the retirement and replacement of aged power plants continue to drive the development of new plants and technology projects. The International Energy Agency estimated in 2019 that $58.8 trillion of investment will be required to meet the world's energy demands up to the year 2040.[1] The development, construction, commissioning and operation of these new facilities present both engineering and commercial risks that may result in disputes between parties. A 2018 survey found that greater than 80% of respondents believe that the use of international arbitration for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS