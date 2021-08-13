Actavis Wants A Win In Testosterone Heart Attack Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Actavis Inc. is asking an Illinois federal judge to end its jury trial and give it a win in a suit alleging its testosterone replacement drugs caused a man's heart attack, saying the man has failed to make his case and no reasonable jury would find the company responsible. In a motion filed Thursday, Actavis said Brad Martin's claims fail as a matter of law, because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't found a significant risk of cardiovascular effects from Androderm, and even his own expert said Martin's various medical conditions could have caused his heart attack. In the suit,...

