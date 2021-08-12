Catholic Ministry Slams Texas Migrant Transportation Ban

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley told a Texas federal judge on Thursday that Gov. Greg Abbott's directive ordering law enforcement to stop vehicles suspected of carrying migrants with COVID-19 impinges its ability to carry out its religious mission. In an amicus brief filed Thursday, the group told U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone that the governor's order, which is currently being challenged by the Biden administration, is impeding its ability to provide care to migrants at the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas. According to the brief, the respite center is where members of the charity offer water, food, shelter and...

