TVA Can't Escape Contract Suit From Environmental Groups

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority will have to face a case challenging its decision to implement "never-ending" contracts environmental groups say are designed to keep local power distributors captive customers of the federal utility forever. A Tennessee federal judge on Thursday refused to dismiss the case brought by the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of Protect Our Aquifer, Energy Alabama and Appalachian Voices, ruling that although their alleged injuries "involve some speculation," they sufficiently allege Article III standing. U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker suggested TVA had strong arguments, but not enough to toss the suit at this stage, adding that the...

