NJ-Based Hill Wallack Expands And Relocates NY Office

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Princeton, New Jersey-based Hill Wallack LLP has relocated its New York City office to near Manhattan's Bryant Park as part of its growth plan in the Empire State. On Thursday, the firm announced that it had relocated its New York operations from 575 Lexington Ave. to 25 W. 39th St., just one street over from Bryant Park. The move was made to provide clients with a more convenient location in the city while also laying the groundwork for future expansion plans, Hill Wallack's managing partner, Michael Kahme, told Law360 Pulse on Friday. "It's a nice building, they have a beautiful terrace there, and...

