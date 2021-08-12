Despite Giuliani's Assertion, Lawyers Cannot 'Throw A Fake'

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- On Wednesday, the Washington Post published an explosive transcript of a February 2018 interview of Rudolph Giuliani by a special agent from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General.[1] During that interview, referring to a lawyer's lack of obligation for honesty in politics, Giuliani told federal agents that it was permissible to "throw a fake" during a political campaign. Giuliani's then-law partner, Marc Mukasey, unambiguously added there's "no obligation to tell the truth." Giuliani's and Mukasey's statements during the voluntary interview, held at former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., hotel, not only reveal a profound misunderstanding of the rules...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS