Insurer Looks To Dodge McDonald's Discrimination Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An insurer for a McDonald's franchise named in an employment discrimination lawsuit lodged by a woman who said she was harassed on the basis of her Mexican ancestry has asked an Illinois federal court to declare it has no duty to defend the business. American Family Mutual Insurance Co. told the court Thursday in a separate suit that it should be free from defending JDD Investment Co., doing business as McDonald's, in former worker Ana Avila's proposed class and collective action because the franchise's policy only covers bodily injury or property damage. The business owner policy purchased by Itasca, Illinois-based JDD says...

