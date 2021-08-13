EDTX Judge Cuts $86M AMS Sensors Win, Citing Texas Law

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that under Texas law, AMS Sensors USA Inc. can only seek $17 million of the $64 million in exemplary damages a jury awarded it following a retrial on damages in a trade secret and contract suit against rival light sensor maker Renesas Electronics America Inc. The decision, issued Thursday by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, went largely in favor of AMS but could significantly reduce the overall $85.9 million jury verdict. The jury had ruled in April that Renesas should pay $64 million in exemplary damages and that $8.6 million of Renesas' profits should be disgorged and paid...

