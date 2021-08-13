Ill. Judge Lets NY Builders Press On In Virus Coverage Fight

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state judge ruled that the coronavirus' presence was enough to allege "physical loss or damage" to property, allowing a coverage suit to proceed against Continental Casualty Co. over losses from the shutdown of a Brooklyn condominium tower project during the pandemic. In an order issued Thursday, Judge Raymond W. Mitchell sided with New York contractor and developer JDS Construction Group LLC and 9 Dekalb Fee Owner LLC in refusing to toss their suit, saying they were able to show potential coverage under Continental's builders risk insurance policy. The suit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges "the COVID-19 droplets or nuclei...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS