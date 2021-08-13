Pot Co. Is Sued After Firing Guardsman Called To Service

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company wrongfully terminated a Michigan Army National Guard member after his unit was activated to protect the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, according to a lawsuit the ex-employee launched in Michigan federal court. In a complaint filed Thursday, Brett Wiggers alleges he was not given any bonuses or raises by his employer and was fired due to his obligations to the military, including mandatory training in the months that followed his call-up. "Defendants utilized plaintiff's period(s) of absence, and/or future periods of absence for service in the uniformed services as a motivating factor and/or a negative factor...

