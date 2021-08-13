McDermott Launches Health Practice In Atlanta With 2 Attys

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery said Friday it's expanding its year-old Atlanta office by adding a partner and counsel to its newly launched health practice at the location. Phillip Street joins the firm as a partner while Craig Smith enters as a counsel. Both moved over to McDermott from King & Spalding LLP. "We couldn't be more excited to add these widely known and highly respected health law attorneys to our bench, and to be building up our new Atlanta presence," Eric Zimmerman, global chair of the health practice group, said in a statement. "Phillip and Craig are not only among the...

